Atiku campaign tackles APC, Tinubu for disparaging other candidates

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Atiku-Okowa Presidential Council, has said the comments of the candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate Senator Ibrahim Shettima, at a business event in Lagos, were unbecoming of persons seeking for the highest office of the land.

In separate statements on Wednesday, the duo accused the APC candidates of talking “condescendingly about other presidential candidates,” and said such remarks “show gross irresponsibility and disrespect.”

Media Adviser to the PDP presidential candidate, Paul Ibe stated that such comments were indications that the Tinubu-Shettima administration would be anti-entrepreneurship and business.

“One would have thought that the duo would use the advantage of such a gathering to talk about solutions that their party, APC, has foisted on the country. Rather, they went on the ultra-highway of political indecency.

“Any business that produces products, creates jobs and delivers dividends especially in this era of the APC administration when the country is bleeding jobs is an asset and should not be mocked.

“It is irrelevant if it is a small business or a big business. And for Shettima, it is more shameful that he will denigrate a going business that employs a large chunk of people in the Northeast region,” Ibe said.

He noted that even Atiku’s opponents have acknowledged his business resume covering farming, animal feed, beverages, banking, logistics, polymer and plastics, education, among others, employing thousands directly and hundreds of thousands indirectly.

 

