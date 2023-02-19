Atiku can’t be a Northern candidate – Northern Elder

A member of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said that the Presidential Candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is not and cannot be the candidate of the North. The Northern Elder, who craved anonymity , stated this to some journalists at the 10th Anniversary of the NEF, which was held recently in Abuja.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President has been scheming to be endorsed as the sole candidate of the North. However, the Northern Elder said there is no such thing, as Northerners do not believe in Atiku’s Candidature. He dismissed the insinuation that the NEF 10th Anniversary was to adopt Atiku as consensus candidate for the North. To buttress the views of some persons that Atiku was to be adopted as consensus candidate, his seat at the function was number one.

Many people raised objections on the NEF trying to give Atiku a special treatment The NEF refused to endorse Atiku as the sole candidate of Northern Nigeria. It is believed Atiku got wind of his rejection the reason he failed to show up at the NEF Assembly and could not send any representative.

The Northern Elder said that Atiku has no credentials to be a sole Northern Presidential candidate. According to him, the former Vice President had not related with the North as someone who has respect or cares for the North.

He said, “Atiku has not been seen as somebody who is close to the North because he has not been fair to us, he is somebody having his base outside the North.

“In 1999 during a book launch at Arewa House in Kaduna, Sa’adu Zungur written by Prof. M.A. Yakubu, the current Chairman of INEC, Atiku as the Vice President of Nigeria was supposed to be the most Senior political office holder from the North in the Federal Government as at that time but he at the occasion condemned all Northerners Leaders and Elders.

In his speech, he told his bewildered audience that the Northern Leaders and Elders were the people who failed the North and the nation. He said they were the ones that had caused the problems. That was the beginning of his problems in the North”.

