Atiku condemns APC Convention despite gunmen killing over 50

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential poll Atiku Abubakar condemned the decision of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to go ahead with its National Convention a day after the killing of over 50 worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

In a statement by his media adviser Paul Ibe, the former Vice President lamented that the APC decided to go on which its presidential primary while the country is in mourning.

He said: “With the blood of innocent worshippers flowing on the street of the Sunshine state, leaders of the APC are gathered in Abuja, treating themselves to a sumptuous dinner in a manner that suggests a lack of empathy to the mood of the nation.” The former Customs officer described the convention as “a charade”, adding that it “is merely to handpick an anointed candidate”.

Atiku added: “For the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents who have been inundated with everyday stress as a result of bad governance by the ruling party, the choice of crucial working days – Monday and Tuesday – as days for the primaries of the APC is a callous and insensitive decision.

“Even as delegates to the socalled election entered into the Federal Capital Territory, they must have been greeted with long queues of vehicles waiting to buy fuel and darkness that continues to grim the capital city on account of seizures in electricity supply.” He said the APC Convention is not just to elect the presidential candidate but a referendum “on the APC’s scorecard in the past seven years”.

The ex-VP said if the delegates would be “honest with themselves about the current state of affairs in the country under the watch of their party, they ought to know that allowing the APC to remain in power one more day after May 29, next year is an unpatriotic decision to make”.

Yoruba can defend themselves, says Ooni Ayobami Agboola,

Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on Monday expressed his sadness at Sunday’s attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, by gunmen. The monarch described the incident as “a gruesome massacre dastardly targeted at turning Yoruba land into a war zone”.

According to him, Yoruba are prepared and ready to defend themselves against external invaders. In a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare, the Oba, who warned against plans by a group who had vowed to destabilise the South West, decried the vulnerability of Nigerians, especially the poor to violent attacks.

He said: “We should all be reminded that June 6 made it exactly one year when an invading gang of killer herdsmen killed at least over 20 people in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State on Saturday night, leaving several houses, the palace of the Asigangan and a popular petroleum station were burnt in the attack when people were asleep.

Exactly a year ago!” The Co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), explained that there have been reports that some criminals are currently working to invade to wreak havoc in the Yorubaland like the one that just happened in Owo on Sunday.

Attack a systematic plot by terrorists to instil fear in Nigerians – Ortom

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday condemned the massacre of scores of worshippers at a Catholic Church in Owo by gunmen, saying “this is a systematic plot to instil fear in Nigerians by the terrorists”. In his condolence message to his Ondo counterpart Rotimi Akeredolu, Ortom said the gruesome murder of innocent worshippers should be condemned by any right-thinking member of society. He urged the police to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“This is one incident that the federal government must not allow it to be swept under the carpet,” he said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur. “This has reached a dangerous level that cannot be taken lightly. That is why all Nigerians must rise up against these murderous Jihadists and ensure that they are fished out and brought to justice to end their menace against Nigeria. Enough is enough.

“From all indications, this is a systematic plot to instil fear in Nigerians by the terrorists. They have pushed us to the wall and so we must stand up to resist them. We must rise up as a people to end this madness brought against us by these blood-thirsty Fulani killers who are gradually usurping our sovereignty.

No one can any longer freely go to our legitimate places of businesses, worship centres and even sleep in our homes. “How long shall we continue to live in this misery and in fear all the time just because we have a Federal Government in place that does not feel our pains? This is a challenge to both the government and the governed.”

Killings callous, says Ayade

Clement James, Calabar

Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade has described the attack as “callous and unfortunate”.

While commiserating with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the grieving people of Ondo State, Ayade in his condolence message by his Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Linus Obogo, said: “I am outraged by the mindless and barbaric murder in a church of God where several worshippers were killed.

“I join all well-meaning Nigerians to condemn this unprovoked attack at a worship centre.” He added: “This should not have happened. It is indeed, saddening that gradually, our society is losing its humanity and something must be done to arrest the drift into barbarism.”

Benue CAN asks Buhari, service chiefs to quit

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday condemned the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, demanding the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari and his service chiefs.

The Chairman, Rev. Akpen Leva, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Tyav, lamented the killings in the country, saying they were clear demonstrations that the country was tilting towards anarchy. CAN’s position came just as terrorists on Saturday reportedly attacked the Reverend Father of St. Mary Immaculate Church, Aho community of Owukpa, in the Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State. Leva said: “Nigerian leaders beginning with the President have lost focus and were no longer in the firm grip of the glaring challenges of the country, particularly the security challenges.

“I want to call on President Buhari not to wait for May 29, 2023, to hand over but to resign together with his Service Chiefs with immediate alacrity since they have not been able to handle the security situation which has degenerated from bad to worse even as they took an oath to protect the lives and property of the people.”

The group said the continued killing of Nigerians by whatever guise with only mere political statements from the Presidency would no longer be tolerated as Nigerians want actions from their leaders. He described the killing of the worshippers as barbaric and satanic and attributed it to the handiwork of the enemies of the nation.

Meanwhile, in the case of the Benue attack, New Telegraph learnt that the terrorists abducted the priest’s cook when they could not find their target on the church premises. A source confirmed that the incident happened in the evening throwing the entire community into panic.

The gunmen, it was learnt had stormed the area and went straight to the Reverend Father’s residence. The Chairman of the local government, Samuel Onu, confirmed the attack. But spokeswoman for the police SP Catherine Anene said she did not have such information.

Deji of Akure wants perpetrators arrested

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

The Chairman of Ondo State Council of Obas and the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, has told Federal Government to ensure that perpetrators of the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, are apprehended and punished

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Adeyeye Michael, Oba Aladetoyinbo said the massacre of innocent worshippers was the height of crime against God and humanity.

