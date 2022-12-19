Atiku Congratulates Dele Momodu On 30th Wedding Anniversary

2023 PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has felicitated with Nigerian journalist/publisher, Chief Dele Momodu on his 30th wedding anniversary.

Bob Dee as Dele Momodu is fondly called is the Director of Strategic Communications of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the former Vice President wrote;

“A score + ten. It can only be God. I celebrate you, Chief Dele Momodu, @delemomoduovation, our able and committed Director Comms PDP PCC, and your dear wife, Mobolaji Momodu, on this admirable milestone. On behalf of my team and I, we wish you both more years in strength and health.Congratulations, once again, on your anniversary. -AA”

Commenting on the former VP’s post, Dele Momodu said he and his wife were deeply touched by the kind words of Mr Atiku.

“Your Excellency, my wife and I are deeply touched by your kind words. Thank you Sir.”

On 19 December 1992, Dele married his wife Mobolaji Abiodun Momodu.

They have four children: Pekan (born 1994), Yole (born 1996), Eniafe (born 1997) and Korewa (born 2004).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...