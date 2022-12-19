News

Atiku Congratulates Dele Momodu On 30th Wedding Anniversary

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Atiku Congratulates Dele Momodu On 30th Wedding Anniversary

2023 PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has felicitated with Nigerian journalist/publisher, Chief Dele Momodu on his 30th wedding anniversary.

Bob Dee as Dele Momodu is fondly called is the Director of Strategic Communications of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the former Vice President wrote;

“A score + ten. It can only be God. I celebrate you, Chief Dele Momodu, @delemomoduovation, our able and committed Director Comms PDP PCC, and your dear wife, Mobolaji Momodu, on this admirable milestone. On behalf of my team and I, we wish you both more years in strength and health.Congratulations, once again, on your anniversary. -AA”

Commenting on the former VP’s post, Dele Momodu said he and his wife were deeply touched by the kind words of Mr Atiku.

“Your Excellency, my wife and I are deeply touched by your kind words. Thank you Sir.”

On 19 December 1992, Dele married his wife Mobolaji Abiodun Momodu.

They have four children: Pekan (born 1994), Yole (born 1996), Eniafe (born 1997) and Korewa (born 2004).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekiti recruits more applicants into civil service

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

…as deputy gov decorates police aides with new ranks No fewer than 600 job seekers were said to have benefited from recruitment exercise recently carried out by the Ekiti State government. The government said the exercise would have been carried out earlier but due to Pandemic lockdown. The beneficiaries according to the government included 138 […]
News

Obi Support Group: Obidient Democratic Revolution‘ll sweep away bad leadership in 2023

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The leadership of the Peter Obi Grassroots Movement (POGM), has called on the Nigerian electorate to embrace the presidential project of the Labour Party (LP) candidate, saying the new democratic revolution is going to sweep away all the bad political leaders that have remained a cog in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress, come 2023. They […]
News

Mass metering: Senate berates NERC over abysmal performance

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, slammed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) over its abysmal performance on the ongoing Mass Metering Project in the country. The Federal Government had targeted to meter one million houses across the country with the project between October 2020 and April 2021. However, Senate Committee on Power expressed serious displeasure on the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica