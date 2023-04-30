Sunday Magazine

Atiku Congratulates Mike Adenuga aAt 70

Former Vice President and People Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday felicitated with business mogul, Mike Adenuga jnr, who turned 70 yesterday. Atiku in a congratulatory message he signed personally, extolled the virtues of the hard working Adenuga who has left his footprints in the sands of time.

The statement read: “I am delighted to write and celebrate you on your attainment of the Biblical “three scores and ten years” on this planet Earth. Turning 70 years is no mean achievement, given the vicissitudes of life in our country. “It means that you are one of the very few people that have reached the number of years considered by the Bible as “a full lifetime” of traditionally expected duration.

“Turning 70 has a way of giving you an absolute sense of fulfillment. I have been there, so I know it. And as someone that has confronted and remarkably conquered the challenges of poverty, one can only imagine how fulfilled you now feel, having climbed up and now sitting comfortably atop the dizzying heights of business and affluence.

“Comets, they say, come but once in a century. Such is your story: our own dear Dr Michael Adeniyi Agbolade lshola Adenuga Jnr, GCON, one of Africa’s most illustrious sons and guru of business, Bull of sports, quintessential philanthropist, humane and urbane gentleman and above all, a thorough-bred, authentic and loving family man.”

