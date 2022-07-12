Atiku cuts short European trip to lead PDP grand rally in Osun

News Top Stories

Ahead of this weekend’s Osun State Governorship election, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is to lead the grand rally of the party’s candidate in the state.

 

Sources close to the former vice president said that he is expected to cut short his European trip to attend the final rally before the governorship election slated for Saturday, July 16.

 

 

His presence is expected to mobilise the people of the state to cast their votes for the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke. New Telegraph exclusively learnt that the advance team of the presidential candidate would arrive in Osun State capital, Osogbo, today ahead of the rally.

 

The source said: “The former vice president will personally lead the PDP rally for the Osun governorship election in Osogbo on Thursday. He would also lead from the front once he arrives to reinvigorate and ensure the resolution of all the issues that arose  following the conclusion of the nomination processes and it will all be addressed.”

 

Atiku is also expected to address the internal crisis rocking the main opposition party, following the nomination of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate for the 2023 general election.

 

Some top-ranking members of the party had expressed concern that Atiku did not visit Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State after dropping him as his running mate despite the recommendation of the committee set up by the party for him to be chosen, a development which triggered a crisis in the party as Wike’s men seem not happy with the scheme of things.

 

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose are among the vocal critics of Atiku’s choice. Wike had contested the presidential ticket of the PDP with Atiku and many others but lost at the primary held in Abuja

 

 

