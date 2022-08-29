Atiku, David Mark, Okowa Celebrate Ihediohia’s Mum At 90

Dignitaries from all works of life including Mrs Titi Abubakar, wife of the PDP presidential candidate as well as former senate president of Nigeria, David Mark were among the guest who gathered at the Saint James Anglican Church, Asokoro on Sunday for Mama Dorathy Ihedioha ‘s 90th Birthday Thanksgiving service.

Mama Dorathy Ihedioha is the mother of former Imo state governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

In a video shared by Ihedioha New Media Center on Facebook, Titi Abubakar, David Mark and Ifeanyi Okowa described Mama Dorathy Ihedioha as mother to all and not just her biological children alone.

Titi Abubakar said, “I want to thank all mama’s children because they are always taking care of mama because she is a great mother.

“Even me, I am not her biological daughter but the moment she saw me, she was surprised.”

Ex-Senate president, David Mark said, “Mama you have wonderful children and you have brought them up in a way that shows that you were strict with them when they were young.

“I want to join others to thank God for the live you have lived so far and to pray that you’ll live long so that you can reap the wisdom that God has given you. God will continue to bless you.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...