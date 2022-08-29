News

Atiku, David Mark, Okowa Celebrate Ihediohia’s Mum At 90

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

Dignitaries from all works of life including Mrs Titi Abubakar, wife of the PDP presidential candidate as well as former senate president of Nigeria, David Mark were among the guest who gathered at the Saint James Anglican Church, Asokoro on Sunday for Mama Dorathy Ihedioha ‘s 90th Birthday Thanksgiving service.

Mama Dorathy Ihedioha is the mother of former Imo state governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

In a video shared by Ihedioha New Media Center on Facebook, Titi Abubakar, David Mark and Ifeanyi Okowa described Mama Dorathy Ihedioha as mother to all and not just her biological children alone.

Titi Abubakar said, “I want to thank all mama’s children because they are always taking care of mama because she is a great mother.

 

“Even me, I am not her biological daughter but the moment she saw me, she was surprised.”

Ex-Senate president, David Mark said, “Mama you have wonderful children and you have brought them up in a way that shows that you were strict with them when they were young.

“I want to join others to thank God for the live you have lived so far and to pray that you’ll live long so that you can reap the wisdom that God has given you. God will continue to bless you.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AKWA IBOM STATE GOVERNOR, UDOM EMMANUEL CELEBRATES PRELATE MBANG AT 84

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

AKWA IBOM STATE GOVERNOR, UDOM EMMANUEL CELEBRATES PRELATE MBANG AT 84     Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has sent his congratulations to Dr. Sunday Mbang (CON) the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist  Church of Nigeria  on the occasion of his 84th Birthday.   In a Birthday wish released by his Chief Press Secretary and […]
News

2023: Buhari, Sokoto Gov, Tambuwal meet in Aso Rock

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal has just left the Presidential Villa Abuja, where he met President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed-doors. Although he declined to speak to State House reporters on his mission to the seat of power, Tambuwal is one of the front runners for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential ticket for […]
News

Abia: Governorship aspirant accuses Ikpeazu of squandering $300m AFDB loan

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

…gov denies allegations, vows to take legal actions A frontline aspirant for the 2023 Abia State governorship election under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ncheta Omerekpe, has accused the Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu led-administration of squandering a $300 million loan from the African Development Bank (AFDB). The philanthropist and founder of Ncheta Omerekpe Foundation, made the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica