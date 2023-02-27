Atiku defeats Tinubu at ex-VP Sambo’s polling unit

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has defeated the Ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the polling unit of the former Vice President Namadi Sambo in Kaduna.

The result signed by the presiding Officer Abdulbasit Isah at the Polling Unit 047 swimming pool/ Police Gate/ Doki Ward 05 showed PDP polling 47 votes.

The APC on its part polled 10 votes, Labour Party 31 votes, New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) 8 votes, APGA one vote, AA 1 vote and ZLP 1 vote. The total votes cast at the polling unit amounts to 100.

Like this: Like Loading...