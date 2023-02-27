News

Atiku defeats Tinubu at ex-VP Sambo’s polling unit

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has defeated the Ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the polling unit of the former Vice President Namadi Sambo in Kaduna.

The result signed by  the presiding Officer Abdulbasit Isah at the Polling Unit 047 swimming pool/ Police Gate/ Doki Ward 05 showed PDP polling 47 votes.

The APC on its part polled 10 votes, Labour Party 31 votes, New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) 8 votes, APGA one vote, AA 1 vote and ZLP 1 vote. The total votes cast at the polling unit amounts to 100.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kogi Guber : Appeal Court upholds Bello’s election

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division yesterday upheld the election of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.   The appellate court, in separate unanimous judgment by five-man panel led by Justice Adamu Jauro, dismissed four appeals that challenged the return of Governor Bello as valid winner of the gubernatorial election that held in the State […]
News

One feared dead, 3,000 displaced in A’Ibom cult war

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

At least one person was feared dead while more than 3,000 people, including women, were displaced by rival cult clashes in Inen community of OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. Those displaced were seeking intervention from both government and donor agencies to ameliorate their suffering at the Internal Displaced Person (IDPs) camp in […]
News

Nigeria-Niger Republic border in Sokoto witnesses partial reopening

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

 Travellers from across ECOWAS nations have started accessing the Nigeria- Niger Republic border through the Illela border control post, New Telegraph checks yesterday revealed.   Our Correspondent, who visited Illela border town, the headquarters of Illela Local Government Area in the state, reported that people from Nigeria and Niger Republic had started travelling between both […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica