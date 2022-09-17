Atiku departs for Europe, Dubai on business trip, not medicals

The Presidential Candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Friday left the country for Europe in what his media office termed ‘a business trip’. A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Paul Ibe obtained by Saturday Telegraph revealed that the former vice president will be away for three weeks. Ibe stated that his principal “will be travelling immediately after his meeting on Friday, in Lagos, with the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) alongside the PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.” Ibe added that “Today’s trip is in continuation of an earlier business trip of three weeks ago. “At the conclusion of his European trip, the former Vice President will also use the opportunity to visit his family in Dubai. “His trip is for business and family purposes and has nothing to do with medicals as being insinuated in some quarters.”
Related Articles
Hajj 2022: Katsina gets 2,146 seats
No fewer than 2,146 seats have been allocated to the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board for the 2022 hajj exercise. Governor Aminu Bello Masari disclosed this during the flag-off of 2022 Hajj Pilgrims Education and Enlightenment programme held in Katsina. Masari, who noted that the number was equal to the number of intending pilgrims that […]
Court stops INEC from ending voter registration, June 30
…fixes June 29 to hear substantive suit The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from ending voter registration on June 30, 2022. Trial Judge, Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon granted an order of interim injunction following the hearing of an argument on motion ex-parte by Socio-Economic Rights […]
Banditry: Why Gumi must be called to order –Gen Ikponmwen
A former Provost Marshal of the Nigeria Army, Brig. Gen Idada Ikponmwen (rtd), has advised the Federal Government to caution the popular Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, over his romance with armed bandits and his quest for a ‘blanket amnesty’ for them. Ikponmwen, a security strategist and lawyer, expressed concern that the rhetoric […]
