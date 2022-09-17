News

Atiku departs for Europe, Dubai on business trip, not medicals

The Presidential Candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Friday left the country for Europe in what his media office termed ‘a business trip’. A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Paul Ibe obtained by Saturday Telegraph revealed that the former vice president will be away for three weeks. Ibe stated that his principal “will be travelling immediately after his meeting on Friday, in Lagos, with the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) alongside the PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.” Ibe added that “Today’s trip is in continuation of an earlier business trip of three weeks ago. “At the conclusion of his European trip, the former Vice President will also use the opportunity to visit his family in Dubai. “His trip is for business and family purposes and has nothing to do with medicals as being insinuated in some quarters.”

 

Our Reporters

