Atiku disowns fraudulent cash empowerment for votes

The Atiku Care Foundation (ACF), a humanitarian component of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has disowned a viral message promising electorates N50,000 empowerment to vote their principal in the 2023 general election. This was contained in a statement signed by the National Director, Media and Publicity, Atiku Care Foundation, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, in Kaduna yesterday. According to the statement, Atiku Care Foundation’s Director General, Ambassador Aliyu Bin Abbas, disowned the fraudulent messages being circu- lated on social media by a phone number.

Ambassador Abbas said: “This is laughable and should not be taken seriously by any Nigerian. “We disown the message in its entirety. Atiku Care Foundation is the humanitarian component of our 2023 electioneering campaign and we would not descend that low to do something which can best be described as ‘vote buying.’ “All Nigerians are yearning for genuine change that will rescue the country from the shackles of poverty and misadministration being experienced, hence, we don’t need to induce voters,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...