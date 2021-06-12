News

Atiku disowns Koo social media account

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the social media platform known as ‘Koo’ on his name is fake.

 

Atiku, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, explained that information and details on the fake Koo account was lifted from other social media platforms where he holds verified handles.

He stated that he was compelled to make the clarification because this may cause unsuspecting members of the public to be misled into wrongly mistaking postings on the fake account as being authoritatively that of his.

 

“For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar is not on the Koo social media platform and this fake handle should be discountenanced by the public.

“All Atiku Abubakar’s social media handles are verified and have been running for a couple of years.

“We therefore urge the public not to be misled by the antics of criminal elements who impersonate by creating fake social media handles, especially as it relates to Atiku Abubakar.

“We also call on law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate this criminal activity and bring the culprit(s) to book,” Atiku demanded.

