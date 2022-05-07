Atiku: Disunity in Nigeria now, worse than civil war era

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday said, the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration to be fair and just to all parts of Nigeria has been responsible for the disunity of the country.

Atiku, a frontline presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declared that the APC government has shattered the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians, lamenting that, Nigeria was not this divided even during the 30-month civil war.

The former Vice President stated this when he met with delegates of the PDP in Ogun State at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Atiku, who was in company of a PDP chieftain, Raymond Dokpesi, Senator Dino Melaye and other party leaders, vowed to restore the unity of Nigeria if voted into power in 2023.

The Waziri of Adamawa noted that, Nigeria must be rescued from the APC-led administration who he said has led the country into failure, following a poor economy, insecurity and ethnic clashes.

He, however, promised not fail Nigerians, saying APC has not been fair to all parts of the country.

Atiku, who took a swipe at an APC presidential aspirant and the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi over his promise to devolve powers to the state and local governments during his declaration in Abuja, described Fayemi as an “hypocrite” who has crippled loca government administration in his state.

“Some few days ago, a governor declared to run for president and he was talking about local government autonomy and currently in his state, he is not giving that autonomy to the local government, so you can see the hypocrisy from some of our leaders,” he said.

The former Vice also vowed to vigorously pursue devolution of power to the state and local governments in line with the constitution.

