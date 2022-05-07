News

Atiku: Disunity in Nigeria now, worse than civil war era

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday said, the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration to be fair and just to all parts of Nigeria has been responsible for the disunity of the country.

Atiku, a frontline presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declared that the APC government has shattered the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians, lamenting that, Nigeria was not this divided even during the 30-month civil war.

The former Vice President stated this when he met with delegates of the PDP in Ogun State at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Atiku, who was in company of a PDP chieftain, Raymond Dokpesi, Senator Dino Melaye and other party leaders, vowed to restore the unity of Nigeria if voted into power in 2023.

The Waziri of Adamawa noted that, Nigeria must be rescued from the APC-led administration who he said has led the country into failure, following a poor economy, insecurity and ethnic clashes.

He, however, promised not fail Nigerians, saying APC has not been fair to all parts of the country.

Atiku, who took a swipe at an APC presidential aspirant and the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi over his promise to devolve powers to the state and local governments during his declaration in Abuja, described Fayemi as an “hypocrite” who has crippled loca government administration in his state.

“Some few days ago, a governor declared to run for president and he was talking about local government autonomy and currently in his state, he is not giving that autonomy to the local government, so you can see the hypocrisy from some of our leaders,” he said.

The former Vice also vowed to vigorously pursue devolution of power to the state and local governments in line with the constitution.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Stakeholders task govt on adequate security for schools

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

As the country joined the rest of the world to mark the second anniversary of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, stakeholders yesterday called on the government at all levels to ensure adequate security for schools and safety for students and their teachers. The theme of this year’s anniversary is “Conse-quences of Violent […]
News Top Stories

FG lifts suspension on Emirates Airline

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Government has lifted the ban it placed on Emirates Airline from flying into Nigeria without conditions.   The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja in a statement by Mr James Odaudu, Director, Public Affairs in the Ministry of Aviation. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the […]
News Top Stories

Obasanjo mobilises former Heads of State over insecurity

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…may write another letter There are strong indications that a former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, may have concluded plans to write another open letter on the state of insecurity in the country. Highly-placed Presidency sources, who spoke in confidence with Saturday Telegraph, said the letter, which is expected to be out in the coming days, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica