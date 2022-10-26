News

Atiku donates N55m to Bayelsa flood victims

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has donated the sum of N55 million to flood victims in Bayelsa State. Speaking at the Government House, Yenagoa, during a sympathy visit yesterday, Abubakar said the donation was his token to support the recovery process of those affected by the flood. Describing the disaster as disheartening, he lamented its effect on the lives and economy of people of the state and called on the Federal Government and public-spirited individuals and organizations to support Bayelsa in this difficult moment.

The former Vice President advocated the setting up of an independent flood disaster relief fund that will provide succour to victims and a temporary fund for farmers to ameliorate their losses and provide them with capital for next year’s planting season. He also urged the Federal Government to build the required infrastructure to contain excess waters.

He said if elected president, he would commit to completing the dam in Adamawa State and take other necessary measures to ensure that Nigeria does not suffer this magnitude of damage as a result of flooding. The PDP candidate offered scholarship up to university level to children of the late footballer, Ernest Peremobowei, who drowned after saving five other victims of the flood in a boat mishap.

 

