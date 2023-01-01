News Top Stories

Atiku: Don’t despair, PDP’ll fix APC’s mess

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has enjoined Nigerians not to lose hope, assuring them that the party would ameliorate the pains inflicted on them by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku, in a New Year message to the Nigerians, congratulated them “for surviving the harrowing experience” imposed on them by the ruling party for over seven years.

He described the year 2023 as “a defining moment for the country,” adding that he was “inspired by the compelling need to provide leadership that will propel Nigeria to greater heights, to overcome our challenges    and together as one recover and rebuild a united, strong and prosperous Nigeria.”

The former vice president told the people not to despair, stating, “hope is on the horizon. PDP shall make things right again.”

He called on them to support the PDP’s cause “to recover and rebuild Nigeria for a prosperous 2023 and beyond.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Anambra pastor arrested for raping minor

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The police in Anambra State have arrested a self-style 34-yearold pastor, Chukwudi Chukwumezie, for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl in Iyaba Egbema Ozubulu in the Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state. The suspect said to be a pastor with Mountain Zion Deliverance Ministry, Ugamuma village, Obosi, was allegedly arrested about a year ago for […]
News Top Stories

Dana works towards resumption, concludes safety mgt training

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Dana Air said it has concluded aninternal Safety Management Systems (SMS) Training for top management staff and post holders as it inches towards a return to flight services. According to the Accountable Manager, Ememobong Ettete, the training was observed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). Ettete said: “The NCAA audit is also still ongoing […]
News

Nigerian students to get two-year courses –U.S

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The United States hinted that it was seeking new guidelines that could restrict some international students, including those from Nigeria, from admission of more than two-year period. The U.S said if approved, the new guidelines from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) means that the affected students will be barred from four-year courses in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica