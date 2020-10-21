News Top Stories

Atiku: Don’t use force on #EndSARS protesters

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has warned against use of force on the youth protesting against Police brutality. Atiku said on his verified Twitter handle that the protesters are not unreasonable and meant well for the country.

 

He expressed sadness at the loss of lives following the infiltration by hoodlums of the #EndSARS peaceful protests.

 

“My appeal to government of @MBuhari is that he must not succumb to the temptation to use further maximum force on #End- SARS protesters.

 

“The #EndSARS protesters are not unreasonable; they mean well and acted responsibly. “This is the time to appeal to their reason by speedily implementing their reasonable demands,” he said.

 

He warned that use of maximum force will aggravate, rather than placate the youth. “When government shows that it cares, the citizens will fare well. Now is the time to apply reason, rather than brute force. “And on that basis, I urge @MBuhari to talk to the nation, and particularly the youth of Nigeria.”

