Atiku engages PDP North East stakeholders on devt, others

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has assured North East stakeholders of the development of the region if elected president in the 2023 general election. Besides, the former vice president also made a pledge to correct all loopholes in appointments at the federal level in line with the Federal Character Commission’s regulations to give every geopolitical zone a sense of belonging both in the civil service and in political appointments. Atiku made the statement during a meeting with the PDP North East stakeholders yesterday in Bauchi.

He said what Nigerians needed most at this time is justice, fairness and equity to all citizens. He opined that if given the opportunity, he would restructure the damage done by the current administration to turn Nigeria to a viable economy.

