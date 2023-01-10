Arts & Entertainments

Atiku, entertainers mourn AMAA founder Anyiam-Osigwe

The demise of the Nigerian filmmaker and founder of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, has thrown the entertainment industry into mourning

Anyiam-Osigwe, whose death was announced on Tuesday, was also the President of the Association of Movie Producers.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, mourned the trailblazing filmmaker on his Facebook page.

He wrote: “Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was not only a pillar of the entertainment industry in Nigeria, but a renowned filmmaker and founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

“Her death is a big blow to Nigeria and, most notably, the entertainment industry as a whole.

“May God continue to comfort her family, loved ones, colleagues and the entire Nigerian entertainment industry and may He grant her soul eternal rest.”

The Chief Executive Officer, Anambra Broadcasting Service, Uche Nworah, said: “It’s sad to read about the passing of Pmo Anyiam-Osigwe on Obi Emelonye’s Facebook wall. She was a kind soul.

“I was her special guest at the 2022 AMAA Awards. She always showed me kindness. She did a lot for the movie and entertainment industry. May her soul rest in peace, Amen.”

The CEO of Virtual Entertainment Network, Femi Aderibigbe, aka Kwame, said: “Not you Peace! Not now! You fought a good fight. You took on massive projects, even with health challenges.

“AMAA was your baby and you gave it your all! Ironically, the last time I saw you was at the last AMAA Awards Ceremony, but we couldn’t gist as usual, because you were being pulled in different directions by different people.

“I’m glad our paths crossed. I’m glad I was able to add value to your AMAA, in my own little way. I’m glad you gave life your best shot, in spite of your challenges.”

Veteran filmmaker, Charles Novia, wrote on Instagram: “You came into Nollywood in the early 2000s and from the get go, you inspired the industry with your passion for its progress and development.

“You wanted what was best for us all. You used your connections with government officials and diplomats to push and push for the industry.”

Sharing a picture with the deceased on his Facebook page, film and communication expert, Fidelis Duker, said: “She insisted I took this picture with her on 10th of November 2022 at Radisson Ikeja.

“I recall her saying she doesn’t know when we will have the opportunity of another picture and Amb Queen Blessing Ebigieson also joined in the picture. Truly, that opportunity will not surface again.

“After the photo, she looked at my bag on the floor and said l, ‘you and this your coke’, and I laughed because she loved coke too.

“A week later, I was out of the country for over a month and during that trip she spoke to me once or twice on WhatsApp.

“Sadly, yesterday the sad news filtered in that the iconic Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe was gone to be with her maker. May her soul find rest.”

 

Our Reporters

