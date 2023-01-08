Politics

Atiku expresses concern over Edo train station attack

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has expressed concern over the recent attack on a train station in Igueben LGA of Edo State during which an undetermined number of people were kidnapped by armed men.

A press release signed by the Atiku Media Office on Sunday noted that the unfortunate incident “is the latest in a long condemnable line of security breaches previously unseen in our national history.”

While condoling with victims of the attack and their families, the foremost presidential contestant said: “The thoughts of my family and I are with the abducted and their families as we pray for their safe return.”

He remarked further that: “While we pray, it is important to also point out that this serves as the latest reminder on the urgent need to reform our security architecture to better safeguard the lives and properties of the Nigerian citizens.”

 

