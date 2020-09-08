Atiku faults FG on fuel price hike

Former Vice President Abubakar Atiku has again punctured the recent deregulation in petroleum that has led to an increase in fuel price, asking “If we truly deregulated, shouldn’t fuel price drop?”

Atiku, in rhetorics on his verified Twitter handle Tuesday morning, tweeted that as a businessman, he is more concerned with the economic perspective of things.

He pointed out that in the US and Europe, fuel prices are far lower than they were in 2019.

Then he asked in a ponderously: “If we truly deregulated, shouldn’t fuel price have dropped?”

Last week government increased the pump price of PMS insisting that the industry had now been deregulated.

On Monday President Muhammadu Buhari further warned Nigerians to brace up for possible further increases as the price of the product on the international market goes up.

On his part Information Minister, Lai Mohammed insisted that in spite of the recent hike of the pump price to over N160 per litre, the price was still amongst the lowest on the African continent.

