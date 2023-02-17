News

Atiku hails Buhari’s broadcast on old naira notes

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the February 25 presidential Atiku Abubakar has expressed his support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision on the old naira notes, saying it is a “perfect commitment to delivering on a generally accepted election next week”. The former Vice President said Buhari incurred the wrath of his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart Bola Tinubu and his supporters the moment he told Nigerians to vote their conscience in the general election. According to him, only the APC leaders said to have stockpiled high denominations of the old naira notes to rig the election took the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to the Supreme Court to frustrate the naira redesign policy.

Spokesman for the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Council Charles Aniagwu claimed in Asaba yesterday that Tinubu and some APC governors were out to make Nigeria a one-party state. He said Buhari in his nationwide broadcast displayed a high level of statesmanship by admitting that only N500 billion was initially in circulation before the redesign policy but over N2.1 trillion had been retrieved while N600 billion was still handed outside the banking system.

 

