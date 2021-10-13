Atiku hails NASS over electronic transmission of election results

Ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has commended the resolution of the disagreement between the National Assembly and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on electronic transmission of election results. Atiku in a statement by his media office said the harmonisation of the positions between the two institutions is an indication that democracy is growing and getting stronger in the country.

He also commended individuals and groups that participated in the public discourse on the controversial issue, noting that “by this outcome, I am convinced that public institutions in Nigeria will continue to play their roles as guardians of public policy”. The statement said, “The civil societies are the watchdogs of public policies and the institutions.

“Probably we would not have come to this path without the active engagement of the civil society agents. “This outcome should further encourage Nigerians and the civil society to do more in order to guarantee good governance in the country.”

