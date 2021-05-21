Atiku hails Okowa for granting full autonomy to judiciary

Former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has commended Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, for granting full autonomy to the judiciary in the state in consonance with the law. Abubakar, in a tweet on his verified handle @atiku, said the Delta State governor had demonstrated the truest essence of leadership by the implementation. The 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also urged other governors to adopt Okowa’s initiative on judicial autonomy. He said: “By granting autonomy to his state’s judiciary, Gov. @IAOkowa has demonstrated the truest essence of leadership: providing solutions for the benefit of the people and society. Delta State will be better for it. I hope that others will adopt this trailblazing initiative.” Okowa said in Asaba on Tuesday that the state was ready to begin the process of implementing full autonomy for the judiciary with the signing of Judiciary Autonomy Law in January 2021 and the setting up of the relevant committees by the chief judge.
S'East industrialists, others seek FG's intervention on electricity
Industrialists and manufacturers from the South-East geo political zone have lamented astronomical closing down of industries in the region, expressing apprehensions that the economy of the zone may nose dive as a result of epileptic power supply.
Court acquits wonder bank operator in Enugu
After seven years of legal battle, an Enugu-based businessman who operated a deposit money thrift scheme, Patrick Okike and his wife, Rosemary, yesterday won an alleged fraud case initiated against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Military: We recovered stolen diesel, kerosene worth over 2bn
The military has said that between July 1 and September 30, troops conducting operations against economic sabotage in the South South, recovered a total of 9,040,300 litres of stolen diesel and kerosene worth over N2 billion.
