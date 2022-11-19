Atiku has capacity to reposition Nigeria- Imansuangbon

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kenneth Imansuangbon, has rated the party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the man with the capacity to reposition Nigeria and “redeem the already battered image of the country in the international scene.”

The governorship aspirant for Edo State 2024 election and renowned philanthropist, called on Nigerian voters “not to be deceived by the fake promises of the APC Presidential Candidate Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” adding that “Nigerians have suffered greatly in the hands of APC government for the past eight years,” while stressing that “the time for us to rescue Nigeria has come.” He maintained that the “only way for the masses to reject the APC is to use their voters card to vote wisely and vote out the insensitive Buhari-led APC government.”

“As far as 2023 Presidential election is concerned, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar is the only one that can reposition the most populated black nation in the world back to her premier place in the comity of nations. ‘‘As it stands now, Nigeria needs a vocal, intelligent, visionary and God fearing leader that has the capacity, competence, understanding and wisdom of God Almighty to pilot the affairs of this country. Atiku Abubakar is a man that has been tested and trusted in all areas of leadership. Nigerians must decide now to save their future and the future of the next generation.’’

