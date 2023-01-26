Atiku has national spread to succeed Buhari as president –Ogunwale

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former senator that represented Osun Central, Kola Ogunwale, yesterday tipped the standard bearer of the party, Atiku Abubakar, to win the February 25 presidential election. Speaking with New Telegraph in Lagos, the former lawmaker said the former vice president has a national spread, unlike the other frontline candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Labour Party, Peter Obi, who rely on regional votes from the Yoruba in the South-West and the Igbo in the South-East, respectively Ogunwale said the level of damage done to the country by the ruling APC for the past eight years is enough to compel Nigerians to vote for the main opposition party.

He said: “The future of the PDP is very bright in the presidentialelection, because Tinubu is relying on sectional votes, he is relying on Yoruba votes from the South-West, Peter Obi is relying on Igbo votes from the South-East, while Atiku, our presidential candidate, is relying on votes across the country. “Atiku will get the Hausa- Fulani votes, he will get his share of votes from Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun states, and he will also get votes from the South-East.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...