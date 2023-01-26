News

Atiku has national spread to succeed Buhari as president –Ogunwale

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former senator that represented Osun Central, Kola Ogunwale, yesterday tipped the standard bearer of the party, Atiku Abubakar, to win the February 25 presidential election. Speaking with New Telegraph in Lagos, the former lawmaker said the former vice president has a national spread, unlike the other frontline candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Labour Party, Peter Obi, who rely on regional votes from the Yoruba in the South-West and the Igbo in the South-East, respectively Ogunwale said the level of damage done to the country by the ruling APC for the past eight years is enough to compel Nigerians to vote for the main opposition party.

He said: “The future of the PDP is very bright in the presidentialelection, because Tinubu is relying on sectional votes, he is relying on Yoruba votes from the South-West, Peter Obi is relying on Igbo votes from the South-East, while Atiku, our presidential candidate, is relying on votes across the country. “Atiku will get the Hausa- Fulani votes, he will get his share of votes from Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun states, and he will also get votes from the South-East.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

S’Court affirms right of Nigerian communities to sue Shell in UK

Posted on Author Ndubusi Ugah

Reprieve came the way of Nigerian farmers yesterday, when the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court allowed a group of 42,500 Nigerian farmers and fishermen to sue Royal Dutch Shell (RDS) in English courts, after years of oil spills in the Niger Delta contaminated land and groundwater. The decision comes almost two years after a seminal ruling […]
News

Pastors becoming endangered species under Buhari – CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…declares seven-day global fast, prayers The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the ugly trend where Pastors in the country were fast becoming an endangered species under his government. The Christian body urged the President to, without delay, deploy military and police interventions to rescue Rev Popoola David […]
News

Resolve crisis in varsities, Catholic bishops tell FG, ASUU

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo AKURE

The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Rev. Felix Ajakaye, has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government to resolve the lingering crisis that has led to the closure of all public universities in the interest of the students, parents and the country.   Ajakaye made the call at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica