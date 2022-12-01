News Top Stories

Atiku hits Ondo, promises power devolution, road rehabilitation

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday promised to rehabilitate the federal roads linking Ondo State with other states if elected. The PDP Campaign Council Director General Aminu Tambuwal promised that the party will restructure Nigeria if given the chance to rule because: “We need devolution of power”.

Atiku made the promise in Akure where he kicked off his South West camping. The ex-Vice President also promised to fund education and empower youths. Speaking at the rally witnessed by the new Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and other top PDP leaders from the zone, Atiku said he would deal with the issue of insecurity and guarantee peaceful coexistence. He lamented that the federal roads linking the state to other parts of the country are dilapidated, promising good roads in the zone and other parts of the country after his inauguration next year. He also promised to give special attention to the state in infrastructure development.

Atiku said incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) would be a thing of the past, with funds set aside for youth empowerment. Tambuwal, who made the party’s promise to restructure Nigeria, said at the rally that Atiku will do it if elected. The Sokoto State governor said: “We expect the people of Ondo State to vote for the PDP to ensure the re-structuring of Nigeria. We need devolution of power. Atiku is the only one with the template to restructure Nigeria. He has developed the document for the restructuring of the country.”

Adeleke said Atiku is a friend of Yoruba as his wife of 50 years Titi is from Ilesa in Osun State. He asked the people to support him. National Chairman Iyorcha Ayu said with Atiku as President, the South West would have a place and voice in the Federal Government as the next first lady would be a Yoruba woman. Ayu said: “Atiku has Yoruba children and the Yoruba blood flowing in them. We need an experienced leader. The economy was bad in 1999 but the PDP found a solution to the problem. He will create jobs, stabilise the economy and bring prosperity to the country.”

 

