Atiku holds closed-door meeting with IBB

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the February 25 presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday held a closed-door meeting with former military president, Gen Ibrahim Babangida in Minna. The former Vice President, who arrived at the Minna International Airport around 12 noon, was received by ex-Niger State Governor Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu.

They were immediately driven off to IBB’s hilltop mansion. A source told our correspondent that Atiku, who is challenging his defeat by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, was in Minna to welcome Babangida after returning from medical treatment outside the country. Babangida had congratulated Tinubu on his victory, describing him as “the best man for the job”. However, investigations by New Telegraph said Atiku’s visit to IBB was not unconnected with the presidential election and his decision to call for the cancellation of the results. It was learnt that the duo discussed critical issues concerning the country at the meeting. Atiku left off after several hours of the meeting without speaking to reporters.

