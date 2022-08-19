News

Atiku: How l’ll tackle electricity challenges

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed worry over the electricity challenges facing the country, and promised to tackle it holistically if elected president in 2023. Atiku in a statement said he would remove the entire electricity value chain from the exclusive list and give states the power to generate, transmit and distribute electricity for themselves.

According to him, this would help solve the hiccups associated with nationwide blackout if there is any industrial action by any of the unions in the industry. The former vice president stated that: “An industrial dispute with the Federal Government in Abuja should not affect an industry in Lagos or a factory in Aba or in Kano or even an average Nigerian who just wants to get home, watch the news and sleep under a ceiling fan.”

He promised greater coordination of investments in the entire electricity value chain, noting that “Investments in additional generation capacity are futile without consideration for the complementary transmission and distribution infrastructure to wheel the additional energy. “Any investment in additional generation capacity would be competitively procured considering a viable mix of renewable (hydro, solar, wind and biofuels) and non-renewable (coal, gas) options for energy security.” The PDP presidential candidate said he would procure additional generation, both transmission and distribution capacities to enhance government and private sector support for investments.

 

Our Reporters

