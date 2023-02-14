Atiku: I will restructure Nigeria

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to restructure the country if he becomes President. Atiku made the promise yesterday during the a rally at the U. J. Esuene stadium, where he also told the party faithful that he will develop the deep sea port promised by Governor Ben Ayade but which had not seen the light of day.

According to Atiku, by restructuring the country, the issue of agitation and the consequences thereof would be reduced, thus allowing for development in all the federating parts of the country. “When I become President, I will restructure the country. By restructuring the country I mean that I will give autonomy to both the state and the local government areas to function while reducing the burden of the federal government.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...