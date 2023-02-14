News Top Stories

Atiku: I will restructure Nigeria

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to restructure the country if he becomes President. Atiku made the promise yesterday during the a rally at the U. J. Esuene stadium, where he also told the party faithful that he will develop the deep sea port promised by Governor Ben Ayade but which had not seen the light of day.

According to Atiku, by restructuring the country, the issue of agitation and the consequences thereof would be reduced, thus allowing for development in all the federating parts of the country. “When I become President, I will restructure the country. By restructuring the country I mean that I will give autonomy to both the state and the local government areas to function while reducing the burden of the federal government.

 

Our Reporters

Buhari: W’African leaders must unite against terrorism

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for united action by West African leaders in the fight against terrorism in the region. This came as he observed that insecurity in any of the countries in the region has a spill-over effect on others. The president spoke yesterday while condemning the killing of 70 people in Zaroumdareye, a […]
PPP: FG moves to unify foreign missions’ websites, create platform to help stranded nationals

The Federal Government has begun moves to incorporate the website of its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and those of foreign missions into one unified portal. The unified web portal, whose management is proposed to be handled under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, seeks to, among other things, provide a platform for stranded Nigerians to […]
FG shortlists 14 directors for Accountant-General’s job

The Federal Government is gradually zeroing in on choosing a substantive replacement for the post of Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) with the shortlist of 14 directors for the position. A circular from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) and signed by the Director (Administration), Mariya A. D. Rufai, confirmed this.   […]

