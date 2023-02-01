Atiku: I’ll reconstruct, dualise Sokoto link road to 3 N’ West states

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubkar, has pledged to reconstruct the roads that links Sokoto with other three North West States if elected as the next president comes February general elections. The PDP candidate emphasised that the road that start from Sokoto State and links Gusau in Zamfara, Funtua in Katsina and links some parts of Zaria in Kaduna State will be reconstructed to ease the difficulties and boost the economy potentials of the communities within the states.

The former Vice President stated this while unveiling his five points campaign agenda while addressing party supporters during his presidential campaign at Kangiwa Memorial Stadium Sokoto yesterday. He noted that the construction works of the road which was awarded by subsequent government would be completed by his government if voted into power in the forthcoming elections . He also reiterated his commitments to reopen the closed Nigeria Niger borders immediately if given the mandate .

