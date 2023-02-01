News

Atiku: I’ll reconstruct, dualise Sokoto link road to 3 N’ West states

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubkar, has pledged to reconstruct the roads that links Sokoto with other three North West States if elected as the next president comes February general elections. The PDP candidate emphasised that the road that start from Sokoto State and links Gusau in Zamfara, Funtua in Katsina and links some parts of Zaria in Kaduna State will be reconstructed to ease the difficulties and boost the economy potentials of the communities within the states.

The former Vice President stated this while unveiling his five points campaign agenda while addressing party supporters during his presidential campaign at Kangiwa Memorial Stadium Sokoto yesterday. He noted that the construction works of the road which was awarded by subsequent government would be completed by his government if voted into power in the forthcoming elections . He also reiterated his commitments to reopen the closed Nigeria Niger borders immediately if given the mandate .

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anambra: ‘APC has written results of 10 LGAs hours to the voting’

Posted on Author Onah Onah

The Anambra State government has said that it has gathered credible intelligence reports showing that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has already written results of 10 local government areas barely few hours to the gubernatorial election, holding across the state today. According to a statement issued and signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public […]
News Top Stories

2023: PDP ready to takeover Lagos State –Wike

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Ayu: APC has failed Lagosians Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is determined to takeover governance in Lagos State in 2023. Speaking at the official declaration of the leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr. Abdul- Azeez Olajide Adediran, as a member of the PDP in Lagos yesterday, […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo: Nigeria, US to work together on security, economic adversity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as America looks  forward to free, fair polls in 2023   The Vice President, Prof. Yemi- Osinbajo, has said that Nigeria and the United States of America (US) needed to work together on global challenges, including promotion of peace and security, tackling of global health issues, climate change and, economic adversity. The Vice President, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica