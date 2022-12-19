Atiku: I’ll sweep S’East votes, others in 2023

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar, has said he will continue his winning streak in the South East, telling Labour Party (LP) candidate and Peter Obi and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu to forget about victory in the region. According to him, with the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate, he remains the most qualified for the job. However, the ex-Vice President did not rule out Obi and Tinubu from getting votes in their areas, but maintained that the votes would not be enough for any of them to defeat him. Spokesman of his Campaign Council, Charles Aniagwu said in Asaba yesterday the turnout at the PDP’s presidential rally in Anambra and Imo states had shown that the party has what it takes to win in the South East. He sought support for the Atiku-Okowa joint ticket to rescue Nigeria. Aniagwu said coming from the South East does not guarantee Obi victory in the region, saying history has proved that popular politicians have lost elections in their strongholds. He recalled that Chief MKO Abiola from the South West defeated Bashir Tofa from Kano State in the North in 1992. He said: “The same way you have Peter Obi from the South East, the same way you have Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso from the North and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu from the South West. “Individuals will naturally come from somewhere. That a man comes from somewhere does not mean that he may not be defeated. “So that a man is from a place does not mean that the place will automatically be for him. And so I would not want us to be intimidated with the fact that somebody is from somewhere. “Atiku is not just speaking and making promises his chances both in the South East and elsewhere in the country are far brighter than even the northern star and that is on the basis of his pedigree in time past.” The spokesman said Atiku has the ability to search for talents to develop as he did as Vice President. Aniagwu said: “Atiku is not just talking because he has the ability to search for talents irrespective of where they are from. “Dr Okonjo Iweala and Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who served as Minister of Finance and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria respectively, were discovered by Atiku and they made great impact during their tenure.” He maintained that Atiku will restore calm to the South East

