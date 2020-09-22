Atiku: I’m not under financial surveillance 

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has denied that he and his family members were under financial surveillance.

Atiku said the report making the rounds that he was under US watch list was an old story, which was equally made before the February 23, 2019 presidential election.

In a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described the story as “recycled and regurgitated lies.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar is not under any US watch list, neither has he been charged, or will ever be charged by the United States Justice Department or any other in a foreign jurisdiction.”

According to the statement, to put lie to the publication, Atiku applied for and got a US visa, which enabled him to embarked on a visit to the United States on January 17, 2019.

“He stayed at a hotel just miles to the United States Department of Justice.

“Atiku Abubakar in the course of that trip was also received in audience, by officials of the United States government,” the statement noted.

It added that the allegations were meant to divert the attention of Nigerians from the recent statement by the US Secretary of State Mr Mike Pompeo, announcing visa and travel bans for certain unnamed individuals.

