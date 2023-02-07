News

Atiku In Bauchi Vows To Invest In Oil Exploration In Bauchi, Gombe

The Presidential Candidate of People’s Democratic Party PDP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has pledged to ensure smooth exploration of petroleum resources discovered in Bauchi and Gombe states if elected as the next of Nigeria.

He also promised to inject the required amount of money for the empowerment of a number of youth and women with a view to discouraging restiveness and other forms of anti social behavior across the country.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar made the pledge in Bauchi while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters during the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi.

The former Vice President explained that transporting the discovered petroleum resources from the states would not be a problem as he has a plan to revive the rail lines that connected the Northeast Subregion with other parts of the country.

He appreciated the warm reception accorded him by the people of Bauchi State and the peaceful conduct of the campaign rally.

Speaking, Governor Bala Mohammed who argued that Bauchi is the PDP State expressed hope that all the party’s candidates would emerge victorious in the forthcoming General Elections.

Earlier the PDP National Chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu said the party’s Presidential Candidate has all the required experience for the position Nigerian president adding that if voted into power, PDP would correct the ills of previous administrations

The event has in attendance the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate Governor Ifenyi Okowa, Governors of Bauchi Senator Bala Mohammed, Adamawa Ahmadu Fintiri, Akwa Ibom UDom Emanuel, former Governors, senators among others.

 

Our Reporters

