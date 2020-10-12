Atiku in closed-door meeting with IBB

News

Daniel Atori, Minna

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is currently in a closed-door meeting with the former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) in Minna, the Niger State capital.
Atiku, who arrived the Minna Airport at about 1:23pm on Monday, was received by a former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate in the 2019 election, drove straight to the Uphill Mansion of General Babangida in company of his wife and Senator Abdul Ningi.
The reason for the visit is not yet known, but a source among the guests told Our Correspondent that Atiku is in Minna to felicitate with General Babangida following his recovery from a recent health challenge.

