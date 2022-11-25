Atiku in Ilorin, promises jobs, infrastructure

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said he would rehabilitate the deteriorated road infrastructure that connects Kwara State to the rest of the country, if elected president next year. The PDP candidate also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to rig the 2023 general elections, hence its rejection of the use of technology to conduct the elections. Atiku, who spoke at a campaign rally in Ilorin, Kwara State yesterday, regretted that the roads constructed by the PDP in the state when it was in government, were allowed to deteriorate by the ruling APC.

“Kwara is right in the middle of the country connecting the north and the south. We have seen that the road infrastructure has been allowed to deteriorate. It was PDP that built that road. They have come and they have not maintained the road and the roads today are not motorable. “Now this time, PDP has come to return Kwara to the mainstream of Nigerian politics. Therefore, I appeal to you to elect all PDP candidates from the president to the state and National Assembly. I have known the problem of Kwara for a very long time.

“We promise you that if you elect PDP at the state and at the national levels, we will make sure these roads are connected to both sides of the country,” he assured. The former vice president also promised to create jobs for the youths, noting that he assured in his policy document to set aside $10 billion for youth and women employment. “We will create small and medium enterprises to empower you to be gainfully employed so that you can earn a decent living. “We also promise to restore that security all over this country.

They came and said that within six months there will be no more insecurity. “What did we see? We now saw insecurity all over the country. It is a total failure by APC in all ramifications. “We are not here to deceive you, we are not here to tell you lies, we are your parents. We want you to be like what we are; we will bring you up, and we will make sure you attain your objectives, whatever maybe your ambition,” Atiku added.

Spokesman of Atiku/ Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation Kola Ologbondiyan maintained that: “The APC has realised that given its mass failures across the spectrum of our polity, it does not enjoy the support of Nigerians and as such is scared of any process that will deliver a credible balloting in the elections.” He urged Nigerians to remain vigilant on the decision reached by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to promote the integrity of the electoral process.

