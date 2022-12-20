News Top Stories

Atiku in Southern Kaduna promises holistic approach against insecurity

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate of the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has assured residents of Southern Kaduna of a holistic approach in tackling the insecurity in the area and across the country. Atiku spoke in Kafanchan yesterday, during the 60th birthday celebration of Apostle Emmanuel Kure, the Vision Pioneer of Throneroom (Trust) Ministry in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The former vice president said insecurity was not only restricted to Southern Kaduna or Kaduna State alone but across the country, promising to do what is necessary to stop the tide. According to him insecurity has become a national phenomenon and the people should expect restructuring of the police, creation of local police to supplement the Nigerian Police towards tackling the menace. “All the geopolitical zones have one security challenges of one form or the other.” Atiku said he was in Southern Kaduna to celebrate with Apostle Kure on his 60th birthday and to also commiserate with the people of Southern Kaduna on the recent killings going in the zone. On his part, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State chapter, Rev John Joseph Hayab, said the recent killings in the area have shown that those killing residents of Southern Kaduna have not been neutralised: “These renewed killings may be a strategy to scare the people from exercising their rights and to further increase fear and impoverish them. CAN condemns this barbaric act in the strongest terms, but appeals for calm, calling on the government and security to rise to the duty of protecting lives and property.” On his part, Apostle Kure urged members of the ministry to pray for the success of the 2023 general election, adding: “Nigeria is still in the woods and there is need for us all to join hand and ensure that the country remains as a united entity.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Report: Ship attacked offshore Nigeria, 2 crew members kidnapped

Posted on Author Reporter

  Maritime security intelligence agencies have reported that the Water Phoenix reefer vessel was boarded Tuesday morning off Nigeria by an unknown number of persons and that two Russian nationals have been kidnapped. Per Praesidium International, a risk consultancy and maritime security company, the incident happened at 5:50 a.m. UTC Tuesday, approximately 34 nautical miles […]
News

NCC boosts startups, holds S’East regional ICT Forum

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) yesterday flagged-off the South- East regional Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Forum, aimed at equipping young entrepreneurs in the sector with the required technical know-how and capacity to succeed. At the Forum, the NCC affirmed that innovative ICT ideas have become a new fulcrum of economic realities and socialadvancementsinseveral countries, […]
News

Railway generates N2.1bn in six months –NBS

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

A total sum of N2.1 billion was generated as revenue from rail business in six months by Nigeria Railway, National Bureau of Statistics confirmed on its latest rail transport data. While the sum of N424.5 million was generated in the first quarter, a total of N565.4 million was realised in the second quarter. This is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica