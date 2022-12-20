Atiku in Southern Kaduna promises holistic approach against insecurity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate of the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has assured residents of Southern Kaduna of a holistic approach in tackling the insecurity in the area and across the country. Atiku spoke in Kafanchan yesterday, during the 60th birthday celebration of Apostle Emmanuel Kure, the Vision Pioneer of Throneroom (Trust) Ministry in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The former vice president said insecurity was not only restricted to Southern Kaduna or Kaduna State alone but across the country, promising to do what is necessary to stop the tide. According to him insecurity has become a national phenomenon and the people should expect restructuring of the police, creation of local police to supplement the Nigerian Police towards tackling the menace. “All the geopolitical zones have one security challenges of one form or the other.” Atiku said he was in Southern Kaduna to celebrate with Apostle Kure on his 60th birthday and to also commiserate with the people of Southern Kaduna on the recent killings going in the zone. On his part, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State chapter, Rev John Joseph Hayab, said the recent killings in the area have shown that those killing residents of Southern Kaduna have not been neutralised: “These renewed killings may be a strategy to scare the people from exercising their rights and to further increase fear and impoverish them. CAN condemns this barbaric act in the strongest terms, but appeals for calm, calling on the government and security to rise to the duty of protecting lives and property.” On his part, Apostle Kure urged members of the ministry to pray for the success of the 2023 general election, adding: “Nigeria is still in the woods and there is need for us all to join hand and ensure that the country remains as a united entity.”

