News

Atiku is qualified to contest 2023 presidency – Alozie

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Atiku is qualified to contest 2023 presidency – Alozie

Supporters of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have reacted sharply to calls by some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asking the former vice president to drop his presidential ambition, insisting that he (Atiku) has the pedigree to contest the 2023 presidential election. The Director General, Atiku Campaign Stream, Alozie Alozie, who spoke on phone from Abuja with Saturday Telegraph corre- spondent, contended that the Atiku has all it takes to vie for the presidential election, explaining that age has nothing to do with him.

“There are some world leaders today who are above 80 years and ruling their country very well. Our own President, Muhammadu Buhari, is far senior to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and I see no reason why a handful of persons are giving flimsy excuses in order to deny him the presidency”, said Alozie, who is also a stalwart of PDP. Alozie, who is a political analyst and public commentator, further argued that Atiku has a lot to offer Nigeria and change its fortunes. “Atiku, a politician and successful businessman, has a lot to offer Nigerians when voted in as the president. He will not only transform Nigeria, he will reduce or eliminate poverty and hunger to the barest minimum”, he said.

 

Our Reporters

