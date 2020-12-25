Atiku, Kalu, Tinubu call for peace, prayers

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, the Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday called on Nigerians to use the opportunity of this year’s Christmas celebration to rededicate themselves and pray for peace, security, unity and stability of the country.

Atiku, in his message , said it was important for Nigerians to inject the healing and unifying serum of love for neighbours into the nation’s consciousness this season. In a message by his aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku said: “On this significant occasion of Christmas, I felicitate with all Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful on the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“Christmas is a time of love. Therefore, I call on all Nigerians to emulate the essence of this season and unite for the greater good of our dear country. Kalu, who described Christmas as a period to show love and sacrifice for others, urged the people to embrace peace and unity during and after the festivities, adding that Nigeria was better off as an indivisible and united entity.

While calling on privileged Nigerians to support the downtrodden during this season, the Senator promised to sustain his good works for his constituents, stressing that the political class must prioritise the welfare of the people.

Kalu said: “As we mark yet another Christmas, we express our sincere appreciation to God for the gift of life. “This season calls for spiritual rebirth and sober reflection as individuals and as a people. “We must shun acts that are capable of polarizing the country.

“Nigeria, as a multiethnic and multi-religious nation is blessed. “To reap the gains of the heterogeneous nature of the country, we must uphold the unity of the country for the sake of national well being.

Tinubu urged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of love, kindness and peace as they celebrate the Christmas season. Tinubu, in a Christmas message he personally signed yesterday, said the grace of God has preserved everyone to witness this year’s Christmas with the emergence of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, Christmas is a celebration of life where everyone gather with family and friends, but he urged Nigerians forgo the usual large gatherings this year for the sake of everyone’s collective health.

The statement read: “With the emergence of the Coronavirus, 2020 has been as a plane flying through turbulent skies, a year that has raised challenges like no other year has.

Yet, by the grace of God, we have persevered and shall continue to move forward. “As we give thanks to God for His mercies, we do not and cannot forget those who we have lost for they were our brothers and sisters; they have been our friends and neighbours; they were important and loved members of our national family.

“More so, than in most prior years, we are thankful for Christmas Day for the spirit and teachings of Jesus Christ provide a precious gift unto us. If we but use this gift wisely in our relationships with one another we shall emerge from this turbulent storm a better and more just nation, a more compassionate people with a more hopeful future.

“In normal times, Christmas offers Nigerians of all faiths an opportunity to gather with family and friends to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

Unfortunately, I must beseech you to forgo such large gatherings this year for the sake of our collective health. In its essence, Christmas is a celebration of life and this year we best celebrate life by doing what we must do to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this terrible virus

