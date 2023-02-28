Atiku leads in Bauchi with 426,607 clears 18 out of 20 LGAs

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has won with a wide margin in eighteen local government areas out of 20 LGAs, while Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Party (APC) got two.

The results were announced by the Collation Officers at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Headquarters in Bauchi, Prof Abdulkarim Sabo Muhammed at 8:20pm at the Yakubu Mahamood Conference Hall, Monday in Bauchi.

Atiku of PDP pulls out with 426, 607, Tinubu of APC got 316, 694, Kwankwado of NNPP got 72, 103 votes while Peter Obi of LP received a total vote of 27, 373. Our correspondent report that the PDP has won eighteen local government area council, while APC got 2 councils respectively.

