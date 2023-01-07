Atiku ‘ll Revamp ALSCON, Akwa Ibom Governor, Emmanuel

The hope of reactivating the economic potentials of Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State as an industrial hub has been rekindled and hinged on the return of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP-led government at the center and the states. Akwa Ibom State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, gave the assurance, while addressing a mammoth crowd of party supporters, who converged on the council secretariat for the party’s campaign.

Governor Emmanuel was excited at the massive turnout of supporters, and described it as an indication of its acceptability in the area. Recalling the good old days of Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria, ALSCON, in Ikot Abasi, the Governor assured that with the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as President in 2023 the company will be reactivated. He also told the party faithful that with an Atiku Abubakar-led government at the centre, the issues surrounding the take-off of Ammonia and Fertilizer Plant, Federal University of Technology and other projects in Ikot Abasi will be addressed. He stated that the state government has done a lot within its jurisdiction to start the projects, and urged the people of Ikot Abasi and Akwa Ibom to vote massively for the candidates of the PDP in the elections. Earlier, the State Chairman of PDP, Elder Aniekan Akpan, who presented the party’s flag to its candidates in Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency, commended the people for being the vote basket of the PDP in past elections.

The state PDP gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Umo Eno, thanked Ikot Abasi people for turning out en-masse to receive him and the party. Eno spoke of his determination to revamp the tourism industry and develop the rural communities as an integral part of his ‘Arise Agenda.’ A Senatorial District Candidate in the state, Dr. Ekong Sampson, who spoke on behalf of others, said that PDP “holds the key to reinvent Nigeria and salvage her from the economic tailspin the nation has been in overtime,” and assured the people that the governor and other hopefuls will join forces to restore the glory of the ancient city of Ikot Abasi, “especially as Governor Udom Emmanuel has positioned the state favourably.

