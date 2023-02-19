News

Atiku ‘ll turn Nigeria to envy of other nations – PDP Chieftain

A Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and the Deputy National Secretary, Nigerian Business Communities (NBC) for Atiku/Okowa, Sam Aiboni, has assured Nigerians that if elected in the forthcoming February 25 presidential polls, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar would turn the country to an envy of other  nations across the world.
Aiboni, who said this during his sensitization tour of Dolphin Estate, Obalende, Falomo and Foreshore Estate in the Eti – Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State over the weekend, said Atiku have a better knowledge of the people and upon his election, he would bring about the much expected accelerated development that would aid the socio – economic development of every nook and cranny of the country.
He noted that as a successful leader with proven integrity, unblemished records and broad experience, he would do everything under the ambit of the law to ensure a sustainable growth in the nation’s economy as well as make life more meaningful to the people

 

