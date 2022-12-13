Atiku meets Gbong Gwom Jos, CAN, JNI as he flags-off Plateau campaign 

Ahead of the PDP rally in Jos, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has separately met with the Plateau State Chairman of the Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emirs, Gbong Gwom of Jos His Royal Majesty, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, the Anglican Archbishop, Benjamin Kwashi, and Jama’atul Nasaru Islam, under the leadership of Emir of Wase Muhammad Haruna Abdullahi at the Central Mosque Jos.

New Telegraph learnt that Atiku and his running mate, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa had arrived in Jos, the Plateau State capital on Monday evening from Nasarawa State and held several meetings with PDP stakeholders and CAN officials in the state.

He was also accompanied by some state governors, former ministers, and senators including former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara amongst others.

There is also a massive turnout of supporters at the Rwang Pam Stadium, venue of the rally while security has been beefed up.

