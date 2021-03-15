News

Atiku mourns ‘authentic’ progressive politician, Dangalan

Posted on

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said the death of veteran Kano politician, Alhaji Dauda Dangalan, has depleted the ranks of the progressive and forward-looking political actors in the country.

 

Atiku in a statement by his media office in Abuja yesterday said that he was profoundly shocked by the death of the Kano progressive politician who was one of the founding members of Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU) during the First Republic and later remoulded into the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) during the Second Republic.

 

Atiku noted that his association with Dangalan in the SDP and PDP was his best opportunity to appreciate the contributions of such a progressive politician in the development of our democracy. The former Vice-President said he benefitted immeasurably from the vast and varied experience of Dangalan during their association in the SDP and PDP.

 

“Indeed, Dauda Dangalan was a fountain of inspiration; you can’t encounter him without imbibing useful ideas from him. He was a rare politician whose main attraction to politics was service to the people and the desire to liberate the masses from exploitation.

 

May Allah forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with aljanna,” he added.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

