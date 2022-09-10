News Top Stories

Atiku must rally all stakeholders for party to win in 2023 –Fayose

Former governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State yesterday called on the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure the unity of the party, saying that this was the only condition for the party to achieve victory in the 2023 general elections. Fayose spoke in Rivers State as a guest of Governor Nyesom Wike of the state during the inauguration of the Community Secondary School, Obuama in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State,.

The former governor was apparently backing Governor Wike on his call for the resignation of the Chairman of the Party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, being a northerner like its Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. He recalled that he was in Rivers State on the second day after the primary election, when Atiku visited the residence of Governor Wike, where he said they had mutual conversations.

“We were all happy and everything was in place to go forward and I spoke at that meeting. We don’t want to aggravate the situation. We are appealing to people that matters. In every political party there would be groupings, members of the same family have different interests. We can do better than we are doing, people around the corridor of power should allow this party to win this election. We don’t celebrate victory until it is ours. “Even in my state, they said that I am now Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s man and I said that when sitting governors were decamping I never did.

Some people believe that they have to destroy their leaders, if you are destroying any leader you are doing yourself. Wike is not a saint neither am I one. So, don’t expect perfection from me. “I remember I said something when Atiku visited Governor Wike that the knife is in your hand so cut it in a way that it would favour everybody. It is still not late; we can still achieve our desire by being united.

We can still stay together and win this election. Use the knife to cut this yam and make it edible. Don’t let people come and tell you and say that this person does not matter. You are a man that wants to lead us; God will give you the wisdom to rally everybody,” he said. The former governor noted that Atiku and other leaders of PDP can attest to Wike’s contributions to the party’s survival after it lost the 2015 presidential election to the All Progressives Congress, APC. He added, “Your Excellency, whatever anybody says about you, prosperity will be on your side. It is a matter of time.

When I was governor of Ekiti State, I honour people when they are alive, not when they were dead. “You have honoured yourself with your handwork. You have shown that it is possible to bring the impossible to bear. “Rivers State has been there for a long, but today we can see the difference. An average Rivers man is proud to be from Rivers.” He said further that Governor Wike is not saying that he wanted to be the vice presidential candidate of the party, but that winning the election is the ultimate. “Let us win together. I believe that in due course reason will prevail. I appeal to His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and those at the corridors of power to let us do the needful to unify the party. To the glory of God, I am privileged to be here to commission this project. You are leaving in few months and you still said they should bring drawings,” he said.

Governor Wike had earlier said that his government had been touching all sectors in the state, but that they emphasise road construction as the basis for development that would attract investors. Wike promised to work on all the sectors as his government has been doing, and that projects in the health sector would be commissioned in the coming days. “By the time you go round; you will see the quality in the materials we used for the building. This week, we have been very busy and since Monday we have been talking about tertiary education, now we are dealing with basic education. By the time we finish, we will go to the health sector and we will see what we can do for the sector,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

