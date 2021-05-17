Atiku: Nigeria drifting due to insecurity

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubkar has called for all parties summit by Nigerian governors to discuss the political and economic problems facing the country. Atiku in a statement said the problems facing the country were “created by those with a regional mindset, and will not be solved by those with a similar mindset.”

The former vice-president warned that Nigeria is drifting and warned that waiting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government “to take the lead, and effect the changes that Nigeria needs to stop drifting, is to keep waiting for Godot.

And that is a luxury we cannot afford. “I call on Nigerian governors to stop waiting on Abuja to make changes, and instead convene a national unity summit of all Nigerian governors to iron out the thorny issues affecting the destiny of our nation until they figure out a way to resolve them.

“Forget about your party. Forget about your tribe. Respect your religion and allow it to bring out the better part of you.

Meet together. Talk together. Come up with the solutions to all our collective challenges,” he advised.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 presidential election, recalled that governors representing some states met recently and came out with a resolution.

