Atiku: Nigeria has to restructure or become failed state

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the only way Nigeria could avoid the various failed state prophecies is to restructure.

Atiku, who listed the prophecies to include the American think-tank of 2006 and the recent ‘Financial Times’ of London editorial, said Nigeria risked becoming a failed state if the nation’s leaders failed resolve the foundational challenges facing it.

In a statement on Monday, the former vice president noted that concentration of power at the centre affects every sector.

He recalled that Nigeria operated a unitary system as “an ad hoc temporary solution to a challenge that emerged after the January 15, 1966 coup.” This, according to him, was not meant to be a long term solution.

“We have been operating from the same unitary foundation, and have given it several names since January 15, 1966.

“Other than slight name changes, the mould has remained the same, and the yield has changed little,” Atiku observed.

He blamed the ethnic and religious clashes in the the country on the failure by leaders to address its fundamental problems.

