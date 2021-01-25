News

Atiku: Nigeria has to restructure or become failed state

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the only way Nigeria could avoid the various failed state prophecies is to restructure.

 

Atiku, who listed the prophecies to include the American think-tank of 2006 and the recent ‘Financial Times’ of London editorial, said Nigeria risked becoming a failed state if the nation’s leaders failed resolve the foundational challenges facing it.

 

In a statement on Monday, the former vice president noted that concentration of power at the centre affects every sector.

 

He recalled that Nigeria operated a unitary system as “an ad hoc temporary solution to a challenge that emerged after the January 15, 1966 coup.” This, according to him, was not meant to be a long term solution.

 

“We have been operating from the same unitary foundation, and have given it several names since January 15, 1966.

 

“Other than slight name changes, the mould has remained the same, and the yield has changed little,” Atiku observed.

 

He blamed the ethnic and religious clashes in the the country on the failure by leaders to address its fundamental problems.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Beirut rescuers give up after sensors gave false hopes of more survivors

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rescue workers digging through the rubble of a Beirut building for the third day on Saturday said there was no longer hope of finding someone alive more than a month after a massive port explosion shattered Lebanon’s capital. About 50 rescue workers and volunteers, including a specialist team from Chile, had worked for three […]
News

Inside the Mind of Best-selling Author, Visionary, and Brand Strategist, Richard Buettner

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  “Ever since I was a teenager, I knew having a job that I didn’t like to make money to barely get by was not how I wanted to spend the rest of my life,” Richard Buettner admits. As a self-made millionaire at only 26 years of age, Richard has worked hard to overcome every […]
News

Cote d’Ivoire govt seeks end to violence ahead of Oct. election

Posted on Author Reporter

    Cote d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara’s government has reached out to his main opponents and religious leaders to intervene and ease tensions following his decision to bid for a third term in next month’s election. Ouattara made his appeal to religious leaders during a tour of the east of the country on Friday. A […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica