Atiku: Nigerians suffer due to poor leadership

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has described year 2020 as dramatic, adding that it was by the grace of God that many survived to witness 2021. Atiku, in a New Year message, said Nigerians faced multi-faceted challenges on account of “lazy and uninspiring leadership from the government at the centre.” The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), however, expressed happiness that Nigerians entered the New Year with the news of “a handful of certified vaccines against the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

“And better still is news of commencement of vaccination in some parts of the world. I am expectant that the vaccine(s) would soon be available in Nigeria. It is also hoped that very soon, life would return to normal.” Atiku noted that Nigeria had her fair share of the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic, which he said was made worse by poor leadership. According to him, it would take some time for Nigeria to overcome the damages caused by COVID- 19 pandemic, but added that no matter how bad the situation was, the scourge has reinforced global unity. He called for the same kind of cooperation that it took to develop an antidote to COVID-19, to come up with solutions to many of the other problems that confront the world. “Perhaps, that is the lesson to be taken from the pandemic, and it should be our pathway into the New Year.

“Just like it was with the deadly virus, we are exposed to a common threat of terrorism, kidnapping and sundry criminalities; threat of economic meltdown, unemployment and poverty; and, even our solution to the problem of climate change must be within the focus of conserving the planet we call home.

“We cannot wholly defeat any of these threats if we refuse to cooperate and work together irrespective of our intangible differences. “As Nigerians, we are all aware of the challenges that bedevil the country. We need not begin to enumerate them. But what we must not let happen is allowing our weakness to wall our strength. “Our diversity offers a rare opportunity of plural perspectives to finding a solution to our problems.

If we fail to take that advantage, we would be weaker while the problems keep growing bigger and the blame will be on us. “As we embrace this New Year with brighter hopes of restoration, let us do so with even a stronger commitment to unity, cooperation and mutual love. Let us work as one people, under one God with one country to call home,” Atiku said. He prayed that God should heal the hearts of families who lost their loved ones to Coronavirus, as well as those who died on account of insecurity and poverty occasioned by poor management of the national economy.

