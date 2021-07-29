News Top Stories

Atiku: Nigerians waiting for PDP's return to power in 2023

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said that Nigerians are waiting eagerly for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take over power at the federal level in 2023 from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku, who spoke to journalists at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt after meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike, also decried the country’s current security challenges under the APC-led government, describing the prevailing situation as bad.

He said: “I have never seen it (insecurity) this bad. I am 70 years plus, I have never seen it this bad in terms of security challenges, in terms of economy, in terms of unemployment. This is the worst.

“Why can’t you give us time? We will come up with our policies. We will present them to Nigerians when the time comes.

“We have done that before. Under PDP, we recorded the highest economic growth, the best foreign reserves, and we reduced unemployment. You know that we can do it.”

Alhaji Atiku explained that party affairs brought him to Port Harcourt, and that he had spent the time reconciling touching issues with Wike on how to ensure unity and stability in the PDP that are critical for the party in clinching electoral victory in 2023.

“Well, I came here to reconcile with the governor on party affairs and how we can ensure that there is unity and stability in the party.

“So that we can take over the government in 2023. I believe that Nigerians can’t wait for 2023 to come, so that PDP will return.”

He urged Nigerians to wait for the appropriate time when PDP shall unveil its policies on how it wants to address the issue of insecurity across the country.

The former vice president also acknowledged the tremendous leadership success recorded by governor Wike, who he described as a topmost governor among his peers in the party.

