Atiku now Nigeria’s public enemy number one– Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called out his counterpart in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over the crisis of the new naira notes. According to Tinubu, with Atiku’s disposition on the call for the extension of the swapping of the old notes with the new notes, he (Atiku) is an enemy of Nigerians. The PDP Presidential candidate had asked the Central Bank of Nigeria not to extend the swapping date beyond February 10, against the call by some other stakeholders, who were of the opinion that the CBN should extend for months.

Tinubu, in a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Publicity and Media APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Bayo Onanuga, said the PDP Presidential Candidate is working to benefit from the chaos of the naira note and scarcity. The statement states: “The current sabotage of the naira notes swap and fuel scarcity that have caused untold hardship to millions of Nigerians across the country revealed the true character of Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as public enemy number one. “Nigerians will recall that since the Central Bank introduced its current cash-limit and new naira notes swap policies, Atiku Abubakar and PDP maintained opportunistic silence with the hope they will benefit from the discomfort the policies will create for Nigerians and the resentment they will generate for the ruling APC.

“While Atiku and PDP were in bed with the saboteurs and fifth columnists among the operators of Money Deposit Banks and oil marketers who created the current logjam to force the outcome of the February 25, Presidential election in favour of the former Vice President, our candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu courageously pitched his tent with the poor masses who have been most negatively impacted by the antics of these evil doers. “Having realised they have lost the initiative and their antics exposed to Nigerians by Asiwaju Tinubu at the APC Presidential Campaign rally in Abeokuta, Atiku made a half-hearted appeal to CBN to ‘slightly’ extend the deadline for the currency swap. “We are currently at a loss to understand what informed the current call of Atiku on CBN not to extend the February 10, deadline despite the unmitigated hardship still being faced by many Nigerians who could not meet their basic daily needs as a result of lack of cash from banks and the empty ATM machines.

“Anyone who lives in Nigeria and not Dubai and visits banks and ATM locations will feel sad that the CBN is making our people suffer for its badly timed Naira swap policy. “The bank’s latest fire brigade approach in approving payment of N20,000 at the counter is far from offering relief as queues are still long, agony and frustrations widening, an invitation to riots. “This poorly implemented policy has turned Nigerians to destitute because they cannot access their own money in their bank accounts. “People cannot get money to give their kids to school or pay for daily needs at corner shops, fruit shops, including buying newspapers. Transactions in market places have plummeted.”

