Atiku, Obi cannot be trusted, says Tinubu, promises industrialisation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, once again took on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, saying that they cannot be trusted. Tinubu, who was in Awka, Anambra State, for the party’s rally, described Atiku as one who by his statement, has divided Northern Nigeria by addressing himself as the northern candidate. He also accused the PDP of using lies to promise the industrialisation of the country while the members have succeeded in sharing the country’s access among themselves. “When they come here they lie to you and when they come, tell them how long will they take their lies from Port Harcourt to Onitsha.

“They lied about industrialisation when they shared your assets among themselves and they called it privatisation and Atiku says he is the candidate of the North and that is a lie because what he has done is to divide the North. “When Atiku says ‘Wali te Lai’ it means lie – lie and they have forgotten the red line by not knowing that you are hardworking, that you can turn the state into an industrial revolution.” Tinubu further made a biblical allusion when he recalled how St Peter denied his master, Jesus Christ, three times contending that Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party would ultimately not keep to his promises, but would deny Nigerians as was recorded in the Holy Bible.

