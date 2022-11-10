News

Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council appoints Doherty as Lagos chairman

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The former State Chairman and the Convener of the Unity Freedom Group of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Engineer Adedeji Doherty, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in the state. The appointment was made public in a statement signed by Prof Adewale Oladipo, the Dep-uty Director General, Admin of the PDP 2023 Presidential Campaign Organization. Doherty is a thoroughbred Lagosian who hails from the popular Doherty Dynasty in the Popo Aguda area of Lagos State.

He is an astute businessman who joined the People’s Democratic Party PDP as a young, energetic man in March 1999. Doherty has diligently served the State Chapter of the party and the party at large for about 23years. He ranks amongst the very few party loyalists that have not ‘jumped ship” since joining the party.

He has served the party in various capacities, notably his aspiration to contest for the Governorship of Lagos State in 2007, 2015, 2019 and 2023. In 2019, he contested and won the seat to serve as the State Chairman of the party. He also served the South West zone of the party as Zonal Financial Secretary, Zonal Organising Secretary and as Acting Vice Chairman. Doherty was also appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Atiku/ Obi campaign Com-mittee in 2019. The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council also consists of the Lagos State Gubernatorial Candidate of the party, Dr Abdul- Azeez Olajide Adediran “Jandor” who serves as Vice Chairman and Hon Tolagbe Animashaun as the State Director amongst other prominent members of the party in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC, PDP hold sway in 11 states’ legislative polls

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Steve Uzoechi, Musa Pam, Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd, Ahmed Miringa and Ahmed Sani

Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have maintained grip on their strongholds in the Saturday’s by-elections across 11 states. In the five states – Lagos, Plateau, Imo, Bayelsa and Cross River – the respective ruling party won the six senatorial seats. While the APC won Lagos, Plateau […]
News

MPC members fret over deposit-lending rate gap

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Two members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have expressed concern over the widening gap between deposit and lending rates.   The members, Prof. Mike Obadan and Prof. Adeola Adenikinju, who stated this in their personal statements at last month’s MPC meeting, which were released by the apex bank at […]
News

Trump’s election lawsuits plagued by elementary errors

Posted on Author Reporter

  When President Donald Trump sends lawyers to court, it seems he’s not sending his best. Fighting to challenge an election he lost to President-elect Joe Biden, Trump has launched a barrage of lawsuits across the country. Top Republicans have stood behind him and said they will wait for those cases to be resolved before officially recognizing the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica