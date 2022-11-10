Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council appoints Doherty as Lagos chairman

The former State Chairman and the Convener of the Unity Freedom Group of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Engineer Adedeji Doherty, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in the state. The appointment was made public in a statement signed by Prof Adewale Oladipo, the Dep-uty Director General, Admin of the PDP 2023 Presidential Campaign Organization. Doherty is a thoroughbred Lagosian who hails from the popular Doherty Dynasty in the Popo Aguda area of Lagos State.

He is an astute businessman who joined the People’s Democratic Party PDP as a young, energetic man in March 1999. Doherty has diligently served the State Chapter of the party and the party at large for about 23years. He ranks amongst the very few party loyalists that have not ‘jumped ship” since joining the party.

He has served the party in various capacities, notably his aspiration to contest for the Governorship of Lagos State in 2007, 2015, 2019 and 2023. In 2019, he contested and won the seat to serve as the State Chairman of the party. He also served the South West zone of the party as Zonal Financial Secretary, Zonal Organising Secretary and as Acting Vice Chairman. Doherty was also appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Atiku/ Obi campaign Com-mittee in 2019. The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council also consists of the Lagos State Gubernatorial Candidate of the party, Dr Abdul- Azeez Olajide Adediran “Jandor” who serves as Vice Chairman and Hon Tolagbe Animashaun as the State Director amongst other prominent members of the party in the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...